EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first trailer for Berlin Film Festival premiere The Day After I’m Gone from Israel’s Spiro Films, the local producer of critical hit Foxtrot and fellow Berlin Film Festival movie The Operative, starring Diane Kruger.

Paris-based sales outfit Luxbox is handling sales at the EFM on the drama about a 50-year-old veterinarian living in Tel-Aviv who must re-examine his relationship with his adolescent daughter after she tries to end her life. He decides to take her on a journey to visit her mother’s family, a journey which becomes a process of self and mutual discovery in the desert landscape enveloping the Dead Sea.

The debut from Israeli filmmaker Nimrod Eldar stars Menashe Noy (Big Bad Wolves) and newcomer Zohar Meidan. Producers also include United King, which will distribute in Israel, Cinema Group and the Israeli Film Fund.