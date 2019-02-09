Film Mode Entertainment racked up sales at the European Film Market in Berlin for Rabid, the Soska Sisters’ reimagining of David Cronenberg’s 1977 namesake cult classic, and for Project Ithaca, a sci-fi thriller with compelling visual effects.

Rabid stars Laura Vandervoort (Jigsaw, V) and Ben Hollingsworth (Code Black, Cult) and is the latest feature directed by the “Twisted Twins” — aka the Soska Sisters (American Mary, Dead Hooker in a Trunk). The cast includes former pro wrestler CM Punk, the sixth longest reigning WWE champion of all time, as well as a cameo by his wife AJ Lee, a WWE superstar in her own right as well as a New York Times bestselling author.

Rabid is written by Jen Soska, Sylvia Soska and John Serge, and led by the sibling horror directors who established a following with their 2012 slasher epic American Mary.

Rabid has been sold to 101 Films in the UK, Eagle in the Middle East, A71 in Canada, Fox Asia in Pan Asia, Splendid Film in Germany as well as Benelux and Vertex Partners in CIS. 101 Films and Film Mode Entertainment are co-representing the rest of the world and have been fielding offers from other territories.

“The Soska Sisters have reinforced their talent with their vision of Rabid. Distributors are going to love their commercial approach and unique twist to the story,” Film Mode president Clay Epstein said. “We cannot wait for Film Mode Entertainment to be unleashing our Rabid to buyers in Berlin.”

In a joint statement, the Sisters Soska said: “This film marks our triumphant return to body horror, which has been highly anticipated by our fans all around the world. We love our fans and have been blown away by the outstanding support from every corner of the globe. I know audiences will be ravenous to find out when and where they’ll be able to get their paws on our newest nightmare.”

The remake follows Rose, a young woman who, after an accident leaves her scarred beyond recognition, undergoes a radical untested stem-cell treatment. While turning Rose into the belle of the ball, the transformation comes with a terrible price.

Rabid is produced by Back 40 Pictures in conjunction with Telefilm Canada, Ontario Media Development Corporation and London-based Media Finance Capital. Michael Walker, Paul Lalonde and John Vidette are serving as producers.

Vandervoort is co-managed by Norbert Abrams, Noble Caplan Abrams and by Adam Levine, Industry Films. Abrams Artists’ Sharon Paz is her agent.

Project Ithaca is a deep space is-fi thriller that features James Gallanders (Saw II, Bride of Chucky), Deragh Campbell (Fail to Appear, Never Eat Alone), Daniel Fathers (Dark Matter, Snatch) and Alex Woods (Burning Mussolini, The Expanse). The group portray an involuntary crew of strangers who awaken aboard an alien spaceship and find they must either work together or abandon all hope of seeing Earth again.

The film has been sold to Saban Films in the U.S., Broadmedia Studios in Japan, Eagle Films in the Middle East, Fox Asia in Pan Asia, and JoyNCinema in South Korea. Film Mode is representing the world excluding Canada for Project Ithaca.