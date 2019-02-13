The final member the Good Omens cast has been announced – Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Sherlock star is playing the voice of Satan in the Amazon Prime Video series.

“It’s a giant animated Satan. He turns up and we needed a performance that works. So we found a young British help that needed a lot of direction from Douglas… Benedict Cumberbatch,” said Gaiman.

Cumberbatch will star alongside Frances McDormand, who plays the voice of God in the series, which is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s eponymous book.

The reveal was drawn out by Gaiman on the Good Omens TCA panel.

He was alongside stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who feature alongside Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos.

Produced by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Blank Corporation and Narrativia. Gaiman, Mackinnon, Chris Sussman, Simon Winstone and Rob Wilkins serve as Executive Producers.

Described as equal parts humor and horror, fantasy and drama, Good Omens takes place in the modern day when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

The show will launch on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories on May 31 and will also air later this year on BBC Two in the UK.