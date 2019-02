In Monday’s Tonight Show homage to The Larry Sanders Show, Jimmy Fallon is surprised to see Ben Still backstage in the panda suit, and checks in on Tina Fey ahead of the taping. The Larry Sanders Show, Garry Shandling’s much heralded skewering of late-night TV shows, aired on HBO from 1992-98.

Robert De Niro, animal expert Robert Irwin and musical guest Florida Georgia Line also are contributing to the tribute episode’s backstage drama.