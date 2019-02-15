The Bat Torch has been passed: Ben Affleck, confirming yet again that he will not return to the screen as Batman, saw his Bat Cape officially retired to the rafters of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Promoting his upcoming Netflix film Triple Frontier, Affleck was surprised with the cape during his Kimmel appearance. JKL regular Guillermo Rodriguez, dressed as Robin (or, as Rodriguez called him, “Robert”), brought out Affleck’s cape and cowl – which mysteriously had “Batfleck 12” stenciled on the back, a salute to Affleck’s hometown favorite Tom Brady. (Warner Bros., the former Dark Knight joked, paid $80 million to digitally remove the number from every movie scene).

With that, the costume was raised to the JKL rafters, but first room had to be made by removing another pride-of-place memento: Matt Damon’s golden thong from Behind the Candelabra. (Taking a deep whiff, Affleck said, “Ah, that Damon musk.”)

Clearing up any doubt that he might yet return to Gotham City, Affleck said his last attempt at developing a new installment didn’t work out. “Couldn’t crack it,” he said. Matt Reeves’ The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters in summer of 2021.

For the solemn Bat-raising ceremony, check out the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip above.