Still more of last fall’s pre-Broadway Beetlejuice cast will be making the move to Broadway when the new musical begins previews next month: Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano and Dana Steingold were confirmed in principal roles in a full-cast announcement today.

The production also released a new cast photo. See it below.

The newly-announced cast members join the previously confirmed Alex Brightman (in the title role), Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Kritzer when Beetlejuice starts previews Thursday, March 28 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is April 25.

The casting was announced by producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick).

Rounding out the 25-member cast include Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Beetlejuice, based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film starring Michael Keaton, is directed by Alex Timbers, with an original score by Eddie Perfect, book by Scott Brown & Anthony King, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Other credits for the Broadway production include David Korins (scenic design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), Peter Nigrini (projections), Michael Curry (puppet design), Jeremy Chernick (special effects) and Michael Weber (illusions).

Here’s the newly released cast art. Pictured at New York’s Strand Rare Book Room are Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, Rob McClure: