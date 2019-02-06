Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso and four other principal stars of the pre-Broadway run of Beetlejuice will repeat their roles when the new musical begins previews March 28 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, Deadline confirms.

Reprising their roles from last fall’s Washington, D.C. engagement are Brightman, Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser. As previously announced, Beetlejuice opens April 25.

Directed by Alex Timbers, with a score by Eddie Perfect, book by Scott Brown & Anthony King and choreography by Connor Gallagher, Beetlejuice will star Brightman as the title character, with Caruso as Lydia, the morbid teen who summons him. The characters were played by Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in Tim Burton’s 1988 movie.

Butler and McClure play the recently deceased couple haunting Lydia’s house (played in the film by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin), with Kritzer and Dannheisser as Lydia’s parents.

The Broadway casting was first reported by Vanity Fair in an exclusive first-look photo spread today.

Full casting will be announced shortly.