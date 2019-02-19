Gravitas Ventures has acquired rights to Beers of Joy, a feature documentary directed by David Swift and Scott Owen that examines the history of brewing as the backdrop to tell four stories about the, er, craft. It will hit theaters in 10 cities day-and-date on March 1. The pic, done in a partnership with Anheuser-Busch, follows a brewmaster at 10 Barrel Brewing Co traveling across Germany and Italy to discover the secrets to brewing a true Berliner Weisse; a beer educator and the Sugar Creek Brewing Co. head brewer attempting to pass the prestigious Master Cicerone exam; and chef/home brewer who attempts to discover the roots of culinary and brewing techniques culminating in him creating a 16th century feast. The film was produced by Swift, Owen and Mike Cooley’s One-Eleven Entertainment and Anheuser-Busch director of partnerships Jonathan Hack.

Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Kiss Kiss, an action thriller directed and produced by Dallas King. Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Natascha Hopkins stars alongside Tamra Dae and Kylie Rae. It will bow March 5 day-and-date at the Laemmle Fine Arts Center in Beverly Hills. The film follows a trio of exotic dancers who are captured by an ex-special forces veteran (Robert Wagner) and forced into a fight night as he attempts to prove he’s found the perfect serum to enhance a human’s fighting abilities in combat. The women work to free themselves and get the most savage revenge on their captor. Cleopatra’s Brian Perera and Tim Yasui negotiated the deal with King and his Red Rabbit Pictures.