The BBC is making its own film about Michael Jackson – days before the controversial HBO and Channel 4 co-pro Leaving Neverland is set to air.

The British public broadcaster has commissioned Michael Jackson: The Rise And Fall (w/t), written and presented by Jacques Peretti. The British journalist has previously made three films about the Thriller singer – Michael Jackson: What Really Happened, Michael Jackson’s Last Days: What Really Happened and Michael Jackson’s Secret Hollywood.

The doc, which will be broadcast on BBC Two later this year, will explore the life and career of Jackson, asking how and why he became who he did.

The film will explore his early years with The Jackson 5 in Gary, Indiana, to his time in New York (and the notorious nightclub Studio 54), his relationship with the media, retreat into fantasy and creation of Neverland, to the preparations for his This Is It concerts shortly before his death. It will feature individuals who shaped him and were close to him and will examine the circumstances, controversies and accusations that continue to surround him today in an attempt to better understand the pop superstar.

Produced by BBC Studios, the doc was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two and Mark Bell, Commissioning Editor, Factual. Janet Lee is Executive Producer and Shurwin Beckford is director and producer.

Bell said, “When Jacques Peretti approached us early last year with an idea of making a fourth film about Michael Jackson, there was no doubt that he was uniquely placed to take a broad look at the mysterious and controversial life and reputation of this man. We are looking forward to premiering this film on BBC Two later this year.”

Holland added, “Jaques Peretti has been one of the foremost critical commentators of Michael Jackson and his troubled life and legacy. When he came to us over a year ago with the idea of reappraising him 10 years after his death, we were immediately taken with the project. We knew it would not shy away from the controversies that surround MJ and would be a thorough look at the many facets of his life that would help us try to understand what made him who he was.”