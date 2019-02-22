Elizabeth Anweis (9-1-1) has been cast opposite Ruby Rose in Batwoman, the CW’s groundbreaking drama pilot from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Written by Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega, Batwoman marks the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman (Rose), an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Anweis will play Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Kate Kane’s (Rose) step-mother. Catherine made her fortune as a savvy, bullheaded defense contractor, and all those billions position her as one of Gotham’s most powerful residents. For Catherine, it’s a matter of the bottom line: Batwoman is bad for business.

Dries executive produces the Batwoman pilot alongside Siega, Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, David Nutter, as well as former DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns via his new Mad Ghost Productions banner. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Anweis’ TV credits include Fox’s 9-1-1, Twin Peaks: The Return, The Affair and NCIS: Los Angeles. She began her career as a runway model for Cartier and Gucci, and has appeared in campaigns for Jeremy Scott and Diesel. Anweis is repped by JLA Talent, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Morris Yorn.