Dougray Scott has been tapped as the male lead in Batwoman, playing Batwoman’s father opposite Ruby Rose in the CW’s drama pilot from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television. In addition, Marcos Siega has come on board to direct and executive produce. He takes over for David Nutter, who has stepped aside as director for personal reasons, but will remain an EP on the pilot.

Written by Caroline Dries, Batwoman marks the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

Photo courtesy of Marcos Siega

Scott will play Jacob Kane, a former military colonel with a chip on his shoulder for Batman, Jacob Kane now commands Gotham’s private security firm The Crows, and has made it his mission to protect his city better than the Dark Knight ever could. But it’s only a matter of time before his unwavering disdain for vigilantes puts him at odds with Gotham’s new caped crusader…who also happens to be his own daughter. Scott joins Rose and previously cast Rachel Skarsten.

Scott was recently seen starring in Sony’s Snatch season two along with BBC’sThe White Woman In White. Out later this year is the Departure limited series with Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer. Scott is repped by ICM Partners and Tavistock Wood.

Siega directed pilots for The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, as well God Friended Me, The Following, and Time After Time, and most recently co-directed the pilot episode of The Passage for Fox. He also served as an executive producer and directed multiple episodes of Netflix’s You.