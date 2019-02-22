EXCLUSIVE: Irish actor Barry Keoghan has signed with CAA.

Keoghan first cut his teeth in the Irish soap Fair City back in 2011. At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, he transfixed global audiences with his gripping turn as an offbeat kid with fatal powers in Yorgos Lanthimos’ drama thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, holding a considerable amount of sway over Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell’s characters. That same year Keoghan also starred in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning WWII epic Dunkirk which grossed over a half billion at the worldwide box office.

Keoghan was recently nominated at the BAFTAs in the prestigious Rising Star Award category. He was also nominated for a 2018 British Independent Film Award in American Animals and at last year’s Independent Spirit Award in the Best Supporting Actor slot for Sacred Deer.

Keoghan will next be seen in FX’s Y: The Last Man. His other feature credits include Yann Demange’s ’71 and Adam Smith’s Trespass Against Us.

Keoghan will continue to be represented by Troika and Macfarlane Chard in the UK, and is managed by Management 360.