David Slade (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) will direct the pilot and also serve as an executive producer on Barkskins, National Geographic’s upcoming scripted drama series based on the 2016 bestselling novel of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annie Proulx (The Shipping News, Brokeback Mountain), which traces the story of America’s deforestation. The announcement was made Sunday at TCA.

The 10-episode series hails from Elwood Reid, Fox 21 Television Studios and Scott Rudin Productions. Slade with work with showrunner Reid to set a visual template for the series.

Reid created Barkskins and will executive produce along with Slade, Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The series is slated to go into production in 2019 and will premiere on National Geographic globally in 172 countries.

Called “a towering work of environmental fiction” and “a spectacular survey of America’s forests dramatized by a cast of well-hewn characters” by the Washington Post, Proulx’s Barkskins spans over 300 years. It chronicles the deforestation of the New World from the arrival of Europeans into the contemporary era of global warming through the stories of two immigrants to New France, René Sel and Charles Duquet, who work as wood-cutters — barkskins — and of their descendants.

Slade is a British film and TV director and actor. His works include the films Hard Candy, 30 Days of Night and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. He also has directed episodes for Breaking Bad, Awake, Hannibal, Crossbones, Powers, American Gods and Black Mirror.