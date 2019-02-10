It’s BAFTA night here in London, where the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will hand out its BAFTA Film Awards over the next two hours. Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite is the lead nominee with 12 mentions including Best Film and Outstanding British Film. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma (Netflix), A Star Is Born (Warner Bros), Bohemian Rhapsody (Fox) and First Man (Universal) each have seven nominations.
Folks have been buzzing all weekend that Roma could ultimately be the one to beat. The BAFTAs don’t always align with the Oscars—last year Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri triumphed over the eventual Oscar winner The Shape of Water—yet are a strong indicator, particularly with so many voting members overlapping with AMPAS. Still, in a year this topsy-turvy, surprises can’t be ruled out.
Joanna Lumley returns as host tonight in what should be a brisk show. An edited version of the ceremony airs on BBC One on a two-hour delay and will be broadcast in the U.S. on Sunday night on BBC America. So, in the meantime, stick with us here for our live blog from the Royal Albert Hall:
She finishes up by nodding to the Roma guests. “It could be a very busy evening for all of them, and for Alfonso in particular, as he’s been personally nominated in six different categories. One more than Bradley. Come on darling, pull your finger out sweetheart.”
“[BlacKkKlansman] an incredible film, it’s already won many awards, though I’m surprised it did so well at the Klan Film Festival,” Lumley says, to gasps not laughs. “Yes, alright,” she says and moves on. Eek.
The room then erupts when she salutes Spike Lee
Lumley is giving shout outs to the other nominees including Steve Coogan (for Stan and Ollie) and Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali from Green Book
“What a master stroke to have called it The Favourite, next year there’ll be a film called, ‘And The BAFTA Goes To'”
“Let’s see which brave souls have battled through this English weather, in a chauffer driven limousine, to be here tonight,” says Lumley. She intros Bradley Cooper, five-time nominated tonight. “He needs to learn how to delegate.”
The montage included non nominees Aquaman and Solo: A Star Wars Story…
Here’s the montage of nominated films in another strong year for UK and international cinema
“Thank goodness BAFTA has a host, though I suspect that has to do with the fact that I’m not on Twitter,” quips Lumley.
Joanna calls this an “annual rhapsody in film brilliance” – a nod to seven-time nominee tonight Bohemian Rhapsody
Here comes Lumley, in a beehive!
First Man has seven nominations here tonight, a strong showing in the craft categories
And now a Cirque du Soleil First Man-themed performance…
First an 18th Century Favourite get-up, then as Stan or Ollie. Mary Poppins. Freddie Mercury – a dashing Freddie I have to say – and a First Man spacesuit
Well she’s opening with a video bit. Her in various nominee-themed outfits.
Dame Pippa Harris, chair of BAFTA, is on stage right now doing a pre-show intro.
Lots of stars were out last night at Ken Palace and various after-shows. Still others were flying in today. Alfonso Cuarón, remarkably, was in London for a Q&A on Friday night, but missed last night’s party—he had flown back to LA for another Q&A, and arrived back just in time for the ceremony tonight. I only share this because I wonder what timezone he thinks he’s in after all that flying.
Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to head into the auditorium after kindly opening their home to us last night. William is president of BAFTA
We’re a few minutes away from the show starting right now. Red carpet has wrapped up and the royals are arriving (we think).
Welcome to Deadline’s BAFTA liveblog! Nancy and I are here in London ready for all the excitement and not at all worse for wear from last night’s nominees’ celebration at Kensington Palace.