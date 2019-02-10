It’s BAFTA night here in London, where the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will hand out its BAFTA Film Awards over the next two hours. Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite is the lead nominee with 12 mentions including Best Film and Outstanding British Film. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma (Netflix), A Star Is Born (Warner Bros), Bohemian Rhapsody (Fox) and First Man (Universal) each have seven nominations.

Folks have been buzzing all weekend that Roma could ultimately be the one to beat. The BAFTAs don’t always align with the Oscars—last year Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri triumphed over the eventual Oscar winner The Shape of Water—yet are a strong indicator, particularly with so many voting members overlapping with AMPAS. Still, in a year this topsy-turvy, surprises can’t be ruled out.

Joanna Lumley returns as host tonight in what should be a brisk show. An edited version of the ceremony airs on BBC One on a two-hour delay and will be broadcast in the U.S. on Sunday night on BBC America. So, in the meantime, stick with us here for our live blog from the Royal Albert Hall: