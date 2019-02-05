ABC has renewed its reality competition series Bachelor in Paradise for a sixth season, with the show returning this summer. No premiere date has been set. Bachelor franchise staple Chris Harrison returns to host.

The news was revealed during ABC’s day Tuesday at the TCA winter press tour, where it also unveiled plans for a live, two-night finale of The Bachelor on March 11-12. The second night will lead into a sneak peak of its new Bob Saget-hosted Videos After Dark.

In September, Bachelor in Paradise wrapped its fifth season with the finale scoring a 1.2 rating and 4.52 million viewers.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. BIP is executive produced by Martin Hilton, Mike Fleiss, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner.