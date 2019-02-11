EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Kretschmann, Mitch Pileggi and Lala Kent have joined the cast of Axis Sally, the MoviePass Films movie that stars Al Pacino and Meadow Williams in the real-life story of Mildred “Axis Sally” Gillars, the American who unwittingly became the voice of German propaganda targeted to U.S. troops during World War II. The $25 million film begins shooting this week in Puerto Rico.

Michael Polish is directing the film that was adapted by Vance Owen and Darryl Hicks based on William Owen’s book Axis Sally Confidential. Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing with Owen and Tucker Tooley. Ted Farnsworth will executive produce alongside Williams, Vance Owen and Lydia Hull, and MoviePass Films’ Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert.

Williams is playing Gillars, and Pacino will play the attorney who represented her once she was arrested and put on trial in the U.S. for treason. Kretschmann will play Joseph Goebbels, who directed the Nazis’ propaganda operations during WWII and intimidated Gillars into representing the Third Reich’s interests on the radio. Pileggi will play John Kelly, the prosecutor at Gillars’ trial. Kent plays Wlva, Kelly’s assistant. Swen Temmel also co-stars.

Emmett and Furla’s Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films originally acquired the script in May 2017.

MoviePass Films, behind CEOs and co-founders Emmett, Furla and Farnsworth, just completed the Bruce Willis-starrer 10 Minutes Gone as part of a three-film pact with Willis, and is also in preproduction on the Neil Marshall horror film The Reckoning.