Next stop: Oscar. The world of animation bowed before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tonight at the 46th annual Annie Awards from UCLA’s Royce Hall. The teen-superhero pic from Sony Pictures Animation pummeled the competition, going 7-for-7 in its nominated categories including Best Animated Feature.

“Go break new ground, everybody,” producer Chris Miller said in accepting the night marquee prize. Added Peter Ramsey, one of the trio who also won the directing prize for Spider-Verse tonight: “We wanted to make a movie that made people feel special and powerful, that was kind of our mission.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony

Phil Lord said the diversity of the night’s winners — including student winners — was a resounding message in his ears throughout the program. “The diversity of the projects and the diversity of characters, too,” the Spider-Verse producer/co-writer and co-writer said as the film’s soundtrack hit Sunflower serenaded Royce Hall one again on a dominant night for the Marvel Comics adaptation.

The film has been slicing through its rivals this awards season, and if Spider-Verse wasnb’t the clear front-runner for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Award in three weeks, it certainly is now. The film also won for writing (Lord and Rodney Rothman), directing (Persichetti, Ramsey and Rothman), production design, editorial character animation and character design.

The rout left the other nominees for Best Animated Feature grasping for leftovers. Incrediles 2 won twice (music and storyboarding), Ralph Breaks the Internet took the animated effects prize, and Isle of Dogs picked up a trophy for Bryan Cranston’s voice work as Chief. Spidey, of course, wasn’t nominated in any of those categories. The other nominee for the marquee prize, Aardman Animations’ Early Man, went home empty-handed.’

Japan’s Mirai, from Studio Chizu and writer-director Mamoru Hosoda, won Best Animated Feature-Independent, and the animated portions of Mary Poppins Returns won twice tonight as well.

BoJAck Horseman Netflix

Netflix was among the big winners on the TV side tonight as its BoJack Horseman won for General Audience and voice actor Will Arnett, and the streamer’s Hilda took three prizes. And Disney Channel’s Disney Mickey Mouse continued its winning ways at the Annies, picking up three more statuettes to bring its career haul to 17 since 2013. Bryan Cranston

The Winsor McCay Award went three people tonight: director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston, who won a Best Animated Short Oscar for 2001’s For the Birds; Frank Braxton (posthumously), the first African-American animator, animation director and guild president; and casting director, voice director and voice actress Andrea Romano.

The June Foray Award was posthumously presented to veteran animator Adam Burke for his significant and benevolent impact on the animation community. Ton Roosendaal, a Dutch software developer and film producer, accepted the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender Open Source Animation Software, and a Certificate of Merit was presented to ASIFA volunteer Jason Jones.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 46th annual Annie Awards:

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Feature-Independent

Mirai

Studio Chizu

Best Animated Special Production

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Best Animated Short Subject

Weekends

Past Lives Productions

Best Virtual Reality Production

Crow: The Legend

Baobab Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’

Passion Animation Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Ask the StoryBots

Episode: How Do Computers Work?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

BoJack Horseman

Episode: The Dog Days are Over

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Best Student Film

Best Friend

Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU

Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

David M.V. Jones, Vincent Chou, Clare Yang

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Episode: The Eternal Knight Part 2

DreamWorks Animation Television

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Scott Lewis

Hilda

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production

David Han

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation Animator

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Pictures

Character Animation in a Video Game

Adrian Miguel, Adrian Garcia

GRIS

Nomada Studio

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Amanda Jolly

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Episode: Freebird

Walt Disney Television Animation

Character Design In An Animated Feature Production

Shiyoon Kim

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Eddie Trigueros

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Feed the Birds

Disney Television Animation

Directing In An Animated Feature Production

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Christopher Willis

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Springtime

Disney Television Animation

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Michael Giacchino

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai

Age of Sail

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Production Design In An Animated Feature Production

Justin K. Thompson

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

(tie)

Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Carnaval

Disney Television Animation

Kevin Molina-Ortiz

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Mystic Mayhem

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dean Kelly

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Will Arnett (as Bojack)

BoJack Horseman

Episode: Free Churro

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Bryan Cranston (as Chief)

Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Stephanie Simpson

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Writing In An Animated Feature Production

Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Editorial In An Animated Feature Production

Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian

Big Hero 6: The Series

Walt Disney Television Animation