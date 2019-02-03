Next stop: Oscar. The world of animation bowed before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tonight at the 46th annual Annie Awards from UCLA’s Royce Hall. The teen-superhero pic from Sony Pictures Animation pummeled the competition, going 7-for-7 in its nominated categories including Best Animated Feature.
“Go break new ground, everybody,” producer Chris Miller said in accepting the night marquee prize. Added Peter Ramsey, one of the trio who also won the directing prize for Spider-Verse tonight: “We wanted to make a movie that made people feel special and powerful, that was kind of our mission.”
Phil Lord said the diversity of the night’s winners — including student winners — was a resounding message in his ears throughout the program. “The diversity of the projects and the diversity of characters, too,” the Spider-Verse producer/co-writer and co-writer said as the film’s soundtrack hit Sunflower serenaded Royce Hall one again on a dominant night for the Marvel Comics adaptation.
The film has been slicing through its rivals this awards season, and if Spider-Verse wasnb’t the clear front-runner for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Award in three weeks, it certainly is now. The film also won for writing (Lord and Rodney Rothman), directing (Persichetti, Ramsey and Rothman), production design, editorial character animation and character design.
The rout left the other nominees for Best Animated Feature grasping for leftovers. Incrediles 2 won twice (music and storyboarding), Ralph Breaks the Internet took the animated effects prize, and Isle of Dogs picked up a trophy for Bryan Cranston’s voice work as Chief. Spidey, of course, wasn’t nominated in any of those categories. The other nominee for the marquee prize, Aardman Animations’ Early Man, went home empty-handed.’
Japan’s Mirai, from Studio Chizu and writer-director Mamoru Hosoda, won Best Animated Feature-Independent, and the animated portions of Mary Poppins Returns won twice tonight as well.
Netflix was among the big winners on the TV side tonight as its BoJack Horseman won for General Audience and voice actor Will Arnett, and the streamer’s Hilda took three prizes. And Disney Channel’s Disney Mickey Mouse continued its winning ways at the Annies, picking up three more statuettes to bring its career haul to 17 since 2013. Bryan Cranston
The Winsor McCay Award went three people tonight: director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston, who won a Best Animated Short Oscar for 2001’s For the Birds; Frank Braxton (posthumously), the first African-American animator, animation director and guild president; and casting director, voice director and voice actress Andrea Romano.
The June Foray Award was posthumously presented to veteran animator Adam Burke for his significant and benevolent impact on the animation community. Ton Roosendaal, a Dutch software developer and film producer, accepted the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender Open Source Animation Software, and a Certificate of Merit was presented to ASIFA volunteer Jason Jones.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 46th annual Annie Awards:
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Best Animated Feature-Independent
Mirai
Studio Chizu
Best Animated Special Production
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Best Animated Short Subject
Weekends
Past Lives Productions
Best Virtual Reality Production
Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’
Passion Animation Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Ask the StoryBots
Episode: How Do Computers Work?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
BoJack Horseman
Episode: The Dog Days are Over
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Best Student Film
Best Friend
Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU
Gobelins, l’école de l’image
Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
David M.V. Jones, Vincent Chou, Clare Yang
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Part 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Scott Lewis
Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production
David Han
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation Animator
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures
Character Animation in a Video Game
Adrian Miguel, Adrian Garcia
GRIS
Nomada Studio
Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Amanda Jolly
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: Freebird
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Design In An Animated Feature Production
Shiyoon Kim
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Eddie Trigueros
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Feed the Birds
Disney Television Animation
Directing In An Animated Feature Production
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Christopher Willis
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Springtime
Disney Television Animation
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Michael Giacchino
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Production Design In An Animated Feature Production
Justin K. Thompson
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
(tie)
Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carnaval
Disney Television Animation
Kevin Molina-Ortiz
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Dean Kelly
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Will Arnett (as Bojack)
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Free Churro
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Bryan Cranston (as Chief)
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Stephanie Simpson
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Writing In An Animated Feature Production
Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Editorial In An Animated Feature Production
Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian
Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation