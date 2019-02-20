Silicon Valley star Zach Woods is set for a lead role opposite Hugh Laurie, Suzy Nakamura and Rebecca Front in Armando Iannucci’s HBO space comedy pilot Avenue 5.

Created, written and executive produced by Iannucci, Avenue 5 is set in the future, mostly in space. Woods will play Matt Spencer, head of Customer Relations. Despite being a nihilist, Matt is a nice guy who can’t wait to get to the end of his final cruise before promotion to a more senior role on Earth. He has a performance background, but gave up trying to make it as an entertainer years ago.

HBO greenlighted the pilot in 2017, along with ordering backup scripts.

Woods currently stars as Jared on HBO’s hit comedy series Silicon Valley. He’s also currently filming the Fox Searchlight feature Downhill alongside Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, set to premiere in 2020. His other TV credits include NBC’s The Office and recurring roles on HBO’s Veep and USA’s Playing House.

