Nikki Amuka-Bird (Quarry) is set as a lead opposite Hugh Laurie, Zach Woods, Suzy Nakamura, Rebecca Front and Josh Gad in Armando Iannucci’s HBO space comedy pilot Avenue 5 (tentative title).

Created, written and executive produced by Iannucci, Avenue 5 is set in the future, mostly in space.

Amuka-Bird will play Rav Mulcair, head of Judd Mission Control on Earth. She’s extremely intelligent but frustrated and exhausted by lack of control. Intense and slightly odd, Rav is racked with guilt over having sent her two best friends into space in an attempt to fix their failing marriage.

BAFTA-nominated for her critically praised performance in the BBC drama adaptation of Zadie Smith’s NW, Amuka-Bird next will be seen in a starring role in BBC One’s miniseries Gold Digger, slated for release this year. She was recently seen as a lead in the BBC drama Hard Sun, from the makers of Luther. Other notable TV credits include the role of DCI Erin Gray opposite Idris Elba in Luther, and more recently in HBO’s Quarry. She will next be seen on the big screen in Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat, which is in post-production, and also will reunite with Iannucci in his The Personal Story of David Copperfield based on the Charles Dickens novel.

