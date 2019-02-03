What do heroes do when half of the universe vanishes? They certainly don’t move on. That’s the message of the new spot for Avengers: Endgame which premiered on CBS right before the kickoff of Super Bowl LIII at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The short-but-not-sweet promo showed Captain America (Chris Evans) and other surviving heroes grappling with loss and grief — but also showing resolve and courage as they gather themselves to fight the good fight once more.

The Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and the other Marvel Studios filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame have described the April release as the final chapter in the overall saga that began in 2008 when Iron Man introduced moviegoers to a world inhabited by Tony Stark, Nick Fury, S.H.I.E.L.D. and cosmic possibilities.

Iron Man was the only superhero in the Marvel Universe when that saga began and Robert Downey Jr.’s armored Avenger finds himself alone again in Avengers: Endgame — this time trapped in a spaceship far from home with no water and a dwindling air supply. (A grim scenario that was conveyed by Downey’s forlorn soliloquy in the first Avengers: Endgame teaser, which was released Dec. 7 and viewed a record-breaking 289 million times in its first 24 hours online.) The situation is equally dour back on Earth where the tyrannical alien Thanos (Josh Brolin) has scattered the Avengers and, by all appearances, erased half of the universe’s population with the snap of his gloved fingers.

Avengers: Endgame from Disney’s Marvel Studios also stars Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Benedict Cumberbatch. Feige produced while Joe and Anthony Russo directed off a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.