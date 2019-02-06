Four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco will play General Ardmore, the commander in charge of the RDA’s interests, in James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels. It was just announced this morning by Cameron and producer Jon Landau on social media (see below).

Last year, Falco was nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Leslie Abramson in NBC’s limited series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Her recent credits include the independent film Outside In and the Netflix pic A Land of Steady of Habits which premiered at last fall at the Toronto Film Festival.

Falco became the only actress to have won the Emmy for Best Actress in both the drama and comedy categories for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos, the latter of which just celebrated its 20th anniversary. She has been nominated for a record 22 SAG Awards, and became the only actress to ever receive the Emmy, the Golden Globe, and the SAG Award in the same year for the same performance.

Falco made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning play Sideman and later starred in the acclaimed revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune and was nominated for the Tony for Best Actress for her performance opposite Ben Stiller in The House of Blue Leaves. Recently, Falco received rave reviews for her performance Off Broadway in The New Group’s The True.

Avatar 2 from 20th Century Fox hits theaters December 18, 2020. Lightstorm’s next movie, Alita: Battle Angel, opens February 13.