AT&T has defeated President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice in a long-running legal fight over its acquisition of Time Warner.

A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled unanimously that the $81 billion transaction was not harmful to consumers or competitors, contrary to the DOJ’s assertions. The regulatory agency first mounted the unusual challenge in a blockbuster lawsuit in late 2017 and then on appeal after U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Leon allowed the merger to close last June.

For AT&T, the ruling brings to a close a two-and-a-half-year saga that began when the merger was first proposed in October 2016, before Trump was elected president. The company saw it as a clean, “vertical” deal unlikely to encounter regulatory hassles. Indeed, before the DOJ lawsuit, no vertical merger had been challenged since the 1970s. The trial of the suit last spring was the media legal event of the century, drawing capacity crowds to the Washington courtroom, where a series of executives testified before Leon, who ruled individually in the non-jury proceeding.

The company has proceeded with the process of integrating the Time Warner assets, which it rebranded as WarnerMedia, but certain provisions were agreed to during the appellate process. The Turner Broadcasting operations have been kept separate from DirecTV in order to alleviate concerns raised by the DOJ and competitors. they feared that AT&T would use the No. 1 satellite distribution service as a weapon when combined with large-scale programming assets. Rival Dish Network has continued to make such claims during a recent carriage impasse with WarnerMedia’s HBO.

The Trump element in the case has always been circumstantial but unavoidable. As a candidate, Trump spoke out against the deal on general anti-consolidation grounds. After his election and subsequent clashes with WarnerMedia’s CNN, the sudden and aggressive move by the DOJ to file suit when the deal was assumed to be approved persuaded many in Washington and in the media business that the move was directed by Trump as revenge against CNN.

During the lower-court trial, Judge Leon took the issue off the table, barring any evidence or testimony related to Trump’s alleged involvement in the case.