Will Packer is to produce a documentary series about the murder of 29 African American children in Atlanta for Investigation Discovery.

The Girls Trip and Night School producer is making The Atlanta Child Murders for the Discovery-owned network. The three-part special will air on the cable network on March 23.

The doc series was announced by Henry Schleiff, Group President, ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel & Destination America at TCA.

The case was previously the focus of a CNN documentary in 2010 with Soledad O’Brien and more recently hit podcast Atlanta Monster.

It will tell the story of Atlanta beginning in 1979, where two 14-year-old boys go missing. A few days later a woman stumbles across their remains, with one boy fatally shot and the other strangled. This incident begins a horrifying 23 months, with a total of 29 African-American children being stolen from their families and killed. Multiple suspicions lead nowhere, and under intense pressure, local police rush to find the killer before he strikes again. The city is primed to blame someone, anyone, for these cold-blooded crimes against the community. Yet decades later, no person has been tried for these murders, and the killer has never been confirmed.

Will Packer Media will produce with Jupiter Entertainment. Packer exec produces with Kelly Smith, Harrison Land, Mike Sheridan, Allison Wallach and Pamela Deutsch.

“This case remains one of our countries’ most perplexing mysteries, and at ID we are proud to shine a light on every angle of this largely forgotten story,” said Schleiff. “Will Packer’s vision to revisit this national tragedy through the never-before heard perspective of the victims’ families brings home the true devastation of these cases.”

“Having lived in Atlanta for over 20 years, the story of this senseless tragedy is personally important to me, and the echoes of what happened 40 years ago still resonate in the city,” added Packer. “I am proud to give a voice to the victims’ families, many of whom still seek closure to this day, and analyze how this story is more relevant than ever in today’s environment.”