The American Society of Cinematographers is ready to hand out trophies for the 33rd annual ASC Awards, which honors the outstanding achievement in cinematography in film and TV. The ceremony takes place tonight at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood and we will be updating the winners live here so stay tuned.

This year, the ceremony will honor Robert Richardson with the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award while Jeff Jur will receive the Career Achievement in Television Award. The 2019 trophy also will celebrate the group’s 100th anniversary.

The award ceremony is definitely an indicator of who will win for Best Cinematographer at the Academy Awards Feb. 24. In the past 33 years, 14 ASC winners went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Last year, Roger Deakins won the theatrical trophy for Blade Runner 2049 and it went on to win the Oscar. This year, the nominee list includes Alfonso Cuarón for Roma, Matthew Libatique for A Star is Born, Robbie Ryan for The Favourite, Linus Sandgren for First Man and Łukasz Żal for Cold War — all of whom are award season frontrunners.

Deadline’s Matt Grobar is reporting live from the show with Dino-Ray Ramos lending an assist from the edit desk. Read all of the live updates below.