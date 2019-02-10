ASC Awards: 'Cold War', 'The Crown' Receive Top Honors - Full Winners List

The American Society of Cinematographers celebrated their 33rd annual ASC Awards and Cold War was honored with the marquee Theatrical Picture Prize while on the TV side Jon Joffin won for Beyond and Adriano Goldman won for the second year in a row for his work on The Crown.

With Cold War winning the top prize, it puts it at the head of the pack for Best Cinematography come Feb. 24 for the Academy Awards. The win is quite a surprise as Roma was a favorite.

TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz served as host for the evening which honored the best in cinematography. The ceremony had a visit from Quentin Tarantino who honored frequent collaborator Robert Richardson (who is currently working with him on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) with the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award and Jeff Jur received the Career Achievement in Television Award, which celebrated the group’s 100th anniversary. Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges, was also honored with the Board of Governors Award, which is given to individuals in the industry whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema.

Read the complete list of winners below.

Theatrical Release

Łukasz Żal, PSC for Cold War

Motion Picture, Miniseries or Pilot Made for Television

James Friend, BSC for Patrick Melrose, “Bad News”



Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for The Crown, “Beryl”

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Jon Joffin, ASC for Beyond, “Two Zero One”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert Richardson, ASC

Board of Governors Award

Jeff Bridges

Career Achievement in Television Award

Jeff Jur, ASC

Spotlight Award

Giorgi Shvelidze for Namme

Bud Stone Award

Franz Kraus