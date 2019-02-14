Bobby and Peter Farrelly will appear at The Asbury Park Music & Film Festival in April as part of a career retrospective of the writing and directing duo.

The Farrelly evening, set for Sunday, April 28 at the Paramount Theater, will include a discussion, audience questions and special guests TBA. Among the Farrelly Brothers credits: Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin and There’s Something About Mary. Peter Farrelly co-wrote and directed the Academy Award-nominated Green Book.

The fifth consecutive Asbury Park Music & Film Festival runs from April 25-28 in Asbury Park, NJ. Other highlights will include a presentation of rare Bob Dylan performance footage, presented by the Bob Dylan Center, on April 28 at the House of Independents. The presentation will mark the festival’s third year of screening rare Dylan footage.