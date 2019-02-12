SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details about Monday night’s episode of Arrow.

Team Arrow is down a key member.

Echo Kellum, who plays Curtis Holt, aka Mr. Terrific, appeared in his final episode Monday night as a series regular. The episode ended with Curtis saying farewell to Star City for a job in Washington, D.C.

Now, this is Arrowverse, in which characters tend to go and then reappear at some point, so there’s no reason to believe this will be the final appearance for Kellum.

The actor told EW.com, which first reported Kellum’s exit, that talks about his exit began in Season 6. “It was my idea. I have kids … and it was just starting to feel like I should be back home more,” he said. Kellum said he had a “long conversation about family and fatherhood” with then-showrunner Marc Guggenheim, “and he totally got where I was coming from.”

Kellum told EW.com he’s had “some discussions” about how Curtis might reappear down the line, though “nothing’s been finalized at this point.” He said he’s “100-percent open” to returning to the show, “so it should definitely work out at some point.”

Kellum first joined Arrow in Season 4 as a recurring and was promoted to series regular in Season 5.