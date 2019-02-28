We’re getting the first look at the second half of Netflix’s Arrested Development‘s fifth season.

In S5B, pressures mount on the Bluth family as Buster (Tony Hale) heads toward a murder trial. You may recall, in the first half of season 5, Buster found himself in jail as suspect No. 1 for the murder of Lucille 2 (Liza Minnelli). After breaking out of prison in the first half’s finale, he’s back on the hot seat and ready to face the judge and jury.

Also in Season 5B, the Bluth company is on the hook to build a ’smart’ border wall that puts them in debt and risks exposing a software hoax perpetrated by George-Michael (Michael Cera). Soon the gay mafia is involved and it appears that even Michael (Jason Bateman) can’t save the family this time. And Tobias (David Cross) becomes a Golden Girl.

Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, Alia Shawkat and Jessica Walter also star.

Created by Mitch Hurwitz, Arrested Development debuted on Fox in 2003, running for three seasons. After its cancellation, Netflix revived the series, which became a cult hit, with a 15-episode fourth season in 2013. The first half of season 5 launched last May.

Arrested Development Season 5 Part 2 premieres March 15 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.