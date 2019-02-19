Here is your Arrested Development update by the numbers. One murder, no masterminds, one premiere date for Part 2 of Season 5. Got that? Netflix said today that the eight new episodes of its ensemble comedy starring Jason Bateman et al. will start streaming on March 15. Check the poster here and some first-look photos below:

You can't handle the Bluth. Arrested Development returns March 15 pic.twitter.com/07UA4hJlgB — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) February 19, 2019

Here’s what to expect from our “heroes” in Season 5B of the Emmy-winning comedy: Pressures mount on the Bluth family as Buster (Tony Hale) heads toward a murder trial. The Bluth company is on the hook to build a “smart’ border wall that puts them in debt and risks exposing a software hoax perpetrated by George-Michael (Michael Cera). Soon the gay mafia is involved, and it appears that even Michael (Bateman) can’t save the family this time. And Tobias (David Cross) becomes a Golden Girl.

Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor,Alia Shawkat and Jessica Walter also star.

Netflix

