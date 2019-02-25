Ariana Grande has been set to co-headline the Manchester Pride music festival in August, which will come just more than two years after her concert in the English city was marred by a suicide bombing that killed 22.

She had promised a return to Manchester, after she had toplined the One Love benefit concert at the city’s Old Trafford cricket stadium less than two weeks after the attack. Manchester Pride unveiled its lineup Monday which includes co-headliner Years & Years. Grande will play the Sunday of the even which is set for August 23-26.

The news comes as Grande prepares to kick off her Sweetener/Thank U Next world tour in the U.S. next month in the U.S. She posted Sunday on Twitter that concertgoers will be required to bring belongings in clear bags for security reasons

Grande’s latest album Thank U Next debuted at No. 1 and has already broken records, with the 360,000 equivalent album units sold in under its first seven days, the biggest streaming week ever for a pop album and female artist. It made her the first artist to hold the No. 1-No. 3 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart simultaneously since the Beatles in 1964.

manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019