Newbie screenwriters Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald have been hired to write The Trench, a screenplay that will act as a spinoff of Warner Bros and DC’s Aquaman. This is separate from an inevitable sequel to the original movie, which is awaiting a script that could entice director James Wan to return.

The original Aquaman was a smash hit that has grossed $1.1 billion worldwide to date, surpassing at the tail end of January The Dark Knight Rises as the highest-grossing DC film ever worldwide.

Deadline on Friday confirmed details of The Trench, as originally reported by THR. The film will have a horror-pic slant centered on The Trench, a relatively new creature in DC Comics mythology who appeared briefly in the first film attacking Jason Momoa’s superhero and Amber Heard’s Mera. It will be produced by Wan and Peter Safran, cost less to make than Aquaman, and not involve any of the originals key cast including Momoa or Heard.

As Deadline’s Geoff Boucher previously wrote, Wan set the stage for a sequel in the first film by introducing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the Black Manta in a prominent, compelling and open-ended sequence that did plenty to whet fans appetite for his rematch with Aquaman.