BREAKING: Warner Bros. has tapped frequent James Wan collaborator David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to pen Aquaman 2. Johnson-McGoldrick co-wrote the $1 billion grossing Aquaman with Will Beall. James Wan and Peter Safran are producing.

Aquaman has grossed $1.1 billion worldwide, making it the second highest grossing Warner Bros. title of all-time and the first DC title since 2012’s Dark Knight Rises to cross that monumental mark at the B.O. Aquman remains in the top 10 at the box office in its eighth weekend of release racking up $328.4M. Aquaman is the 7th highest grossing pic for Warners stateside and he’s the fifth-highest for a DC feature.

Johnson-McGoldrick writing credits include The Orphan, The Conjuring 2, and the upcoming The Conjuring 3. He is repped by Paradigm and Behr Abramson Levy.

On Friday, news hit that Warners is making The Trench, an Aquaman spinoff from screenwriters Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald. That pic focuses on a beast who is new in DC Comics mythology. He attacks Jason Momoa’s superhero and Amber Heard’s Mera in the pic. That feature will have a horror slant.