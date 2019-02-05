The comedy department at APA has added two agents to their ranks. Megan McWaters and Katie Edwards have joined the team that boasts a roster of influential comedians in the industry including Tiffany Haddish, Dulcé Sloan, Eddie Izzard, Leslie Jones, Lewis Black, and Ronny Chieng.

“We’re very pleased to have Megan and Katie join our comedy team,” said APA co-heads of Comedy, Jackie Knobbe and Max Burgos in a statement. “Their talent and creativity will be a great asset to our growing roster as we continue to expand our footprint in the evolving comedy landscape.”

McWaters graduated from Fordham University in the Bronx where she majored in Communications and Media Studies. She joined APA as executive assistant to Jackie Knobbe, before relocating in 2018 to join the agency’s comedy department in Los Angeles.

Edwards graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in TV and Radio Production and her career in the NBC Page Program before joining The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she spent the next four years working in various capacities in their production and talent departments. She joined APA in 2018, working as an agent in both the comedy and talent department in the agency’s New York office.