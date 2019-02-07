EXCLUSIVE: Financier/producer/distributor Anton has come aboard John Boyega-starrer Naked Singularity to co-finance with 3311 Productions and executive produce. The company is handling international rights with sales to kick off at the EFM this week; Endeavor Content is repping domestic. IT co-writer Chase Palmer will make his feature directing debut with the heist pic that’s based on Sergio De La Pava’s prize-winning novel. Scott Free Productions is producing with an early May shooting start scheduled.

Palmer is adapting the screenplay with David Matthews (Narcos, Vinyl). The story centers on an idealistic young New York City public defender burned out by the system and in the middle of a mental breakdown. Seeing signs of the universe collapsing around him, he gets suspended and decides to rob a $75M drug deal off one of his clients. Originally self-published in 2008, and then commercially re-published in 2012, De La Pava’s book won the PEN Prize for Debut Fiction in 2013.

Scott Free’s Kevin Walsh and Ryan Stowell are producers alongside Tony Ganz and Jen Dana from 3311. Executive producers include Ridley Scott, Dick Wolf and Anton. Anton’s recently appointed EVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions, John Zois, negotiated the deal and will oversee the project for Anton.

Boyega was last seen in Pacific Rim: Uprising which he also produced. In 2017, he appeared in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, after becoming known globally via the Star Wars franchise continuation that began with 2015’s Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He’s currently filming Episode IX and is repped by WME; Identity Agency Group in the UK; and Hansen, Jacobson. Palmer is repped by WME, Gotham Group and Weintraub Tobin. Matthews is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Frankfurt Kurnit.