Former Global Road and IM Global exec John Zois has been hired as EVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions at Anton, the global film and TV producer, financier and distributor whose credits include Liam Neeson’s Non-Stop and the Paddington and Shaun the Sheep franchises. He will be tasked with growing the company’s film business while working to establish Anton’s TV studio in the U.S.

Anton currently has a slate of 4-5 films a year focusing on kids/family and sci-fi/genre fare, with budgets up to $50 million. In TV, recent projects include McMafia from the BBC and AMC, and Tom Hooper’s upcoming His Dark Materials for HBO. Zois will report to Anton founder and CEO Sebastien Raybaud.

At Global Road, Zois was Head of Acquisitions & Co-Productions and oversaw the acquisition and productions of the likes of The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth and The Silence starring Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci. Before that he was at IM Global and also had stints at EuropaCorp and FilmNation; he began his career at Gersh.

Global Road filed for bankruptcy protection in September.