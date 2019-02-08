EXCLUSIVE: Creative directors Lucas Christman and Jarik van Sluijs and producer Alexandra Hancock have launched Antenna Creative, a motion design studio that will work with clients in feature films, TV, commercials, branded content, video games and experiential attractions.

The new venture is already on the board, creating the main title design sequence for Sony Pictures’ Miss Bala, which stars Gina Rodriguez and is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and hit screens last week. Antenna also designed the motion logo for Lantern Entertainment, the new entity that acquired the assets of The Weinstein Company.

The motion logo made its debut in front of Lantern’s first theatrical release, the long-delayed Bryan Cranston-Kevin Hart film The Upside, which was distributed by STX and has scored at the box office with an $84 million worldwide gross since its January 11 release.

Here’s the motion logo:

The agency’s brand clients already include Audi, Pepsi, Chevy and SoundFi among others.

The trio previously worked at Ant Farm, the formerly powerhouse Hollywood creative marketing agency that shuttered suddenly in July 2018; other key staffers have since been settling in new ventures around town.

Van Sluijs, left, Hancock and Christman Courtesy Antenna Creative

Antenna will capitalize on the trio’s expertise to specialize in title sequence design, broadcast design, branding, logos, experiential design, live-action production and editorial. Together they have worked on projects for the likes of Amazon, Netflix, Marvel and all the major studios, most recently on Fox’s Bad Times at the El Royale and Lionsgate/Summit’s Uncle Drew.

“As a truly hands-on team, we are passionate about what we do, and we strive to create work that is both meaningful and effective when it reaches its intended audience,” the Antenna team said of the venture. “We are very fortunate to have developed amazing relationships with many of the top companies in Hollywood, as well as with numerous high-profile brands. We are excited about the unlimited creative possibilities Antenna has to offer.”