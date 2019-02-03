The 46th annual Annie Awards is happening tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Deadline is live-blogging all the toon merriment. We also will be updating the winners live. There are a hefty 32 categories to celebrate, but the pace usually is quick. so stay tuned.
How will tonight’s awards — presented by the International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood — factor into a certain higher-profile trophy show happening in three weeks? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 12 of the 17 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and five of the past seven — went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s big winner Coco, which won the Academy’s Animated Feature prize and added a Best Song Oscar to boot.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes in as the favorite, having swung through awards season and leaving its rivals generally pouting in their cels. The Sony Pictures Animation pic is up for seven awards tonight and will vie for Best Animated Feature against Incredibles 2 (Pixar), Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight Pictures/Indian Paintbrush/American Empirical Pictures), Ralph Breaks the Internet (Walt Disney Animation Studios) and Early Man (Aardman Animations).
Deadline’s Geoff Boucher is in the hall for the show, and Erik Pedersen is manning the editors desk. Here is how we are called the action.
Welcome to Deadline’s liveblog of the 46th Annie Awards. Pardon the minor rain delay, but we are rolling now.
The show starts with the future: The new category, best VR, and best student film. The inaugural VR trophy goes to Crow The Legend.
Best Student Film
Best Friend
Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU
Gobelins, l’école de l’image
Best Animated Short Subject
Weekends
Past Lives Productions
Best animated short goes to “Weekends” which may have a lean running time but was hardly a quickie project. It was ten years in the making,,,
“Weekends” is a 15-minute film by Trevor Jimenez about a boy shuttling between the Toronto homes of his recently divorced parents,,
Adam Burke is the posthumous winner this year of the June Foray Award. Brad Bird presented the award. Burke worked on all four of the animated films that Bird has directed. Biurke was working on “Incredibles 2” when he finally informed Bird and Pixar of his advancing illness. “He faced it with grace, humor and aplomb,” Bird said, noting that Burke was one of the animators the director would have to discourage from working too hard.
John Ratzenberger, of Cheers fame, is the only voice actor in every Pixar production. Greeted to the stage like a folk hero, the one-time Boston postal worker delivered the perfect acknowledgment. “Nice to be somewhere where everyone knows my name…”
Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
“Age of Sail” wins for Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production…Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” gets a surge of applause when its first nomination is called out in the production Production Design In An Animated Feature Production category…
Spider-Verse has been cruising through awards season like the masked superhero flying over the big city. It won the Eddie Award last night.
John Ratzenberger opens the envelope and reads the name and tells the audience their Spider-Love was spot on. “You guys called it…” The winner is Justin K. Thompson. “This truly was a labor of love,” said Thompson, who began working with Lord & Miller on “Coudy With a Chance of Metballs”
“I love cartoons. Do you still call them cartoons? Betty Boop was special to me…” Ratzenberger cracking wise.
Brisk award show! Rarity…
Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Christopher Willis
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Springtime
Disney Television Animation
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Michael Giacchino
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Back to the roots: Christopher Willis wins the music for “Springtime” from Disney’s Mickey Mouse show. “Steamboat Willie” was the origin of animation in Hollywood in many ways. The composer offered a very non-Disney image in his acceptance speech calling the project “a nerd’s wet dream”
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Michael Giacchino
Incredibles 2
Michael Giacchino: “Okay say it with me, Gee-Un-Keen-Oh” explain how to pronounce his last name. The composer’s first Annie was for “The Incredibles” and Brad Bird and he have become close friends during their fruitful collaborations
Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Amanda Jolly
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: Freebird
Walt Disney Television Animation
Amanda Jolly was back on campus at UCLa where she went to school — to get a Bachelor’s degree in English? he transitioned into animation after years…”I’m finally doing the thing I wanted to do since eI found out what this industry was all about…”
Character Design In An Animated Feature Production
Shiyoon Kim
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Spidey is your first double winner of the night.
Yes “Spider-Verse” picks up 2nd trophy of the night. The film has been a powerhouse in awards season to date….
The June Foray Award presented early, by the way, gets its name from the great voice actress who was the voice of Rocky the Flying Raccoon, Cindy Lou Who and Disney’s Cindrella among hundreds of others. She also is credited with hatching the idea of the Annies awards (her husband came up with the name idea)
The open-source animation software called Blender get the Ub Iwerks Award, named after the legendary Disney animator who gave life to so much of the studio’s early classics. Tom Roosendaal was honored with the prize for his work dating back to the 1990s on the tech tool that has become a linchpin of Hollywood animation.
That’s a legit ovation for Chris Miller and Phil Lord.
That misprouncing bit reminded me of an old Cheech and Chong routine: “The Evelyn Woodhead Sped Ridding Course”
Phil Lord notes that the Annies haven’t always been as dapper as they look tonight. The tux’s and gowns are up a few notches from the show’s dress code a decade ago. “I haven’t seen a Yosemite Sam vest all night…”
Character Animation in a Video Game
Adrian Miguel, Adrian Garcia
GRIS
Nomada Studio
Made me think of the inspired gibberish of Monty Python
And now for something completely different…
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures
That’s a double for Poppins also.
“Mary Poppins Returns” had an interesting challenge in trying to conform to tradition of the original film while also matching the state-of-the-art competition in the field these days.
Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Scott Lewis
Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
“Hilda” features a fearless blue-haired girl who roams a wilderness full of elves and giants but treks to a bustling city packed with new friends. Winner Scott Lewis said his voyage from Canada to LA had similar hallmarks. He called LA a space ship with “alarmingly attractive aliens”
#alarminglyattractivealiens is likely to trend in 3…2…
Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production
David Han
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation Animator
Lord & Mller get to present an award to one of their own team members …
Spider-Verse now 3-for-3.
Award winners in Hollywood don’t thank their grandparents often enough.
David Han was giddy to receive the award from Lord & Miller (“That’s pretty awesome”)
Holly Hunter goes to “A Quiet Place” on stage. Presents award with an imitation of her character Ada from “The Piano,” with her own sign language and goose sounds.
Holly Hunter for the win.
Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
David M.V. Jones, Vincent Chou, Clare Yang
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Part 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
“Trollhunters” is the Netflix franchise from Guillermo del Toro and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Double Dare You Productions…it’s about a teen who finds a mysterious amulet and a hidden realm inhabited by trolls and other magical beasties. Well worth checking out!
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
The scene featured in the clip they showed from Ralph Breaks the Internet simply leapt off the big screen. Great stuff.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Incredibles 2” were major movie moments in animation but they’ve taken a backseat to the eye-popping leaps achieved in “Spider-Verse.” Any other year and they would be the ones everyone is talking about…
Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian
Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
This win reminds of Big Here 6’s surprise Oscar win a few years ago after losing the marquee Annie Award to How to Train Your Dragon 2 that year.
Editorial In An Animated Feature Production
Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
And that’s 4-for-4 for Spider-Teen.
That dreamy music that you keep hearing when “Spider-Verse” wins is “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee. The evocative single is off the film’s soundtrack and it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 19…
We’re past the halfway point awards-wise.
Whenever I hear Post Malone’s name, I think it should have been what we called Basketball Hall of Famer Moses Malone.
Ratzenberger might say “Post Malone” was the status of Sam’s ex-girlfriends on “Cheers”
Frank Braxton is getting his Winsor McCay Award 50 years after his death of cancer at 40.
The clips reel certainly connects with former kids of a certain age. What a great, too-brief career.
“Fractured Fairy Tales” and “Peanuts” and “George of the Jungle” …that’s some major flashback magic in Braxton’s esteemed sizzle reel….
Frank Braxton’s daughter notes that cartoons were mandatory viewing in her childhood home and that mornings always started on the sweet side. “We did eat Captain Crunch cereal almost every day…”
Great speech about how Frank’s colleagues finished his work on the feature A Boy Named Charlie Brown after he became to ill to work anymore. They finished under his name, and the “family got the paycheck”
The second winner tonight of a McCay award, Ralph Eggleston is a truly beloved figure at Pixar, I’ve heard Pixar star creators singing his praises for years. His humor is memorable as well. “Somewhere between goofy and scathing” the presenter says of his wry sensibilities…
“I never met anyone who ever met Ralph who doesn’t completely adore him.” That’s high praise for this Winsor McCay winner.
Eggleston was the production designer on four Pixar movies: Incredibles 2, Inside Out, Finding Nemo and my personal favorite Disney film of the past half-century WALL-E.
He also worked in various capacities on Pixar’s Toy Story, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Up and Monsters, Inc.
Andrea Romano is a force of nature working with voice talent. The third and final winner of tonight’s McCay Awards has a worldly and mischievous wit. She has been a major force in the success of the DC Comics animation franchises and direct-to-market movies…Gotham City and Metropolis wouldn’t be on the animation map in such a big way without Romano’s work.
Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche gave us some Pinky and the Brain in introducing Andrea Romano’s Winsor Award.
Andrea Romano has been working with Warner Bros on their animation pursuits since the Reagan administration…her highlight reel tonight is, no surprise, heavy on the Danny Elfman musical backdrop…
Ha, hadn’t heard the DuckTales theme song in a while.
Finding her own voice: McCay winner Andrea Romano portrayed herself in episodes of both “Tiny Toons” and “Animaniacs”
McCay winner Andrea Romano arrives at the mic with a directors note for the presenters, who flubbed her introduction. “Take two on that last line…”
Andrea Romano is the first person to mention politics tonight, and that’s all she did — mention the word.
The McCay Award is named after Winsor McCay, the brilliant artist and pioneering animator who gave the world the sublime “Little Nemo” and the endearing innovation of “Gertie the Dinosaur.” McCay was born 150 years ago this year and his work remains breathtaking …
Congrats, Winsor McCay honorees — let’s get back to the hardware.
Voice acting is playfully defined from the stage as “the cure to pantomime.” Now THAT is damn funny.
That was the fastest get-to-the-podium moment I think I’ve ever seen.
Will Arnett isn’t around to help accept the “Bojack” award because he’s busy celebrating the premiere of “Lego Movie” sequel — which was right up the street tonight in Westwood…
Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Will Arnett (as BoJack)
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Free Churro
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Bryan Cranston (as Chief)
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Bryan Cranston and Will Arnett each win but neither are on hand to accept their prize. Cranston’s “Isle of Dogs” trophy was taken backstage because no one in audience was present to um “fetch” it
Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Stephanie Simpson
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Scandinavian folklore in pop culture doesn’t end with Thor and Loki. “Hilda” takes second award of night
Writing In An Animated Feature Production
Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Who put Lord and Rothman so far from the stage?
Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee making their first appearance as the new Pixar chiefs, narrator notes.
“Spider-Verse” script by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman wins. Lord was producer on the film and Rothman was one of three directors. Lord said the project began with a phone call from Amy Pascal asking if producers Lord and Chris Miller would make a Spider-Man film. Their answer: “Only if it’s Mile Morales,” a reference to Brian Michael Bendis’ comic book saga about alt-universe version of the wall-crawler. I imagine Pascal’s reply was “Um, who?”
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Ask the StoryBots
Episode: How Do Computers Work?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
“Teen Titans Go!” didn’t win any awards but the creative team in Royce Hall will certainly go hoe proud knowing that their nominee clip provided the one and only fart joke of the evening.
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Netflix’s first-year series Hilda goes 3-for-3 in its categories tonight.
“Spider-Verse” wins big on the night but Netflix had a strong showing as well…”Hilda” will get considerable bounce out of its trophy plunder tonight since its achievements to date are bigger than its name recognition…
It’s kinda hard to believe these are the first two Annie wins for BoJack Horseman.
Not their first rodeo tonight: Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman” wins again. Quirky acceptance speech: “Butterflies in my stomach, bats in my brain and crabs in my pants..”
It went 2-for-2 tonight.
Narrator was a bit quick on the draw introducing the next presenters. Instead, it’s time for the In Memoriam segment.
In Memoriam is a scroll of names against a hazy backdrop of Los Angeles. Could have gone with something more…animated? The list includes Stan Lee, Margot Kidder and Len Wein as some of the names from superhero world…
Here’s hoping Bob Dorough of Schoolhouse Rock fame gets somne future career nod from ASIFA-Hollywood.
Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carnaval
Disney Television Animation
SpongeBob SquarePants turns 20 this year too. Are you listening, ASIFA-Hollywood?
Tech team getting a bit punchy here in the wind-down segment of the show. The memoriam scroll started with a balky intro. And then: Blare of theme music interrupts the acceptance speech of Alonso Ramos and if I’m not wrong, wasn’t that the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” theme music that accompanied him to the stage ?
WE have a Moonlight moment onstage (kinda). The previous category was a tie, and now the winners are:
Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carnaval
Disney Television Animation
Kevin Molina-Ortiz
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
We’ll get to the feature storyboarding winner in a sec.
Ah there was a tie in last category, hence the TMNT music for a Mickey Mouse winner. “A ‘Moonlight’ moment,”Kevin Molina-Ortiz says finally. “Great way to start 2019”
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Dean Kelly
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
“Incredibles 2” hit theaters 14 years after the first edition of Pixar’s superhero saga. That first film remains the best version of the Fantastic Four to ever reach the screen and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Fiege’s toughest mission may be finding a way to change that with the next genuine “F.F.” movie
Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Eddie Trigueros
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Feed the Birds
Disney Television Animation
That’s three more Annie Awards for Disney Channel’s Disney Mickey Mouse. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think that makes 17 Annies since it premiered in 2013.
Directing In An Animated Feature Production
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
“Feed the Birds” is a revered touchstone in Disney offices. The bittersweet Sherman Bros. song from “Mary Poppins” was a personal favorite of Walt Disney and late in the mogul’s life he often had Sherman play it for him on the piano in his office in Burbank.
“We’re accepting this award for 800 people, basically.” #perspective
Poor Rodney Rothman is getting played off for a second time tonight.
Here come the big awards, with Patrick Warburton presenting.
Best Animated Feature-Independent
Mirai
Studio Chizu
“Spider-Verse” mission statement was to “fix a pipeline that we broke,” director Bob Persichetti said of the innovative Sony Animation endeavor. How innovative? Sony has filed for patent protection on more than a half dozen elements of the process and ancillary technologies
Phil Lord said the diversity of the night’s winners — including student winners — was a resounding message in his ears throughout the program. “The diversity of the projects and the diversity of characters, too,:” the Spider-Verse producer and co-writer said as the film’s soundtrack hit Sunflower serenaded Royce Hall one again on a dominant night for the Marvel Comics adaptation.
An animated night! Big night for Spider-Man, which is fitting in bittersweet way considering the character’s creators, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, died in the year of the film’s release.
That’s a wrap for our live blog of the 46th Annie Awards. Good night, all, and thanks for following along.