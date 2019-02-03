The 46th annual Annie Awards is happening tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Deadline is live-blogging all the toon merriment. We also will be updating the winners live. There are a hefty 32 categories to celebrate, but the pace usually is quick. so stay tuned.

How will tonight’s awards — presented by the International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood — factor into a certain higher-profile trophy show happening in three weeks? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 12 of the 17 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and five of the past seven — went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s big winner Coco, which won the Academy’s Animated Feature prize and added a Best Song Oscar to boot.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes in as the favorite, having swung through awards season and leaving its rivals generally pouting in their cels. The Sony Pictures Animation pic is up for seven awards tonight and will vie for Best Animated Feature against Incredibles 2 (Pixar), Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight Pictures/Indian Paintbrush/American Empirical Pictures), Ralph Breaks the Internet (Walt Disney Animation Studios) and Early Man (Aardman Animations).

Deadline’s Geoff Boucher is in the hall for the show, and Erik Pedersen is manning the editors desk. Here is how we are called the action.