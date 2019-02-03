The 46th annual Annie Awards is happening tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Deadline is live-blogging all the toon merriment. We also will be updating the winners live. There are a hefty 32 categories to celebrate, but the pace usually is quick. so stay tuned.

Related
Annie Awards: 'Incredibles 2', 'Ralph' And 'Spider-Verse' Top Nominations

ASIFA-Hollywood

How will tonight’s awards — presented by the International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood — factor into a certain higher-profile trophy show happening in three weeks? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 12 of the 17 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and five of the past seven — went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s big winner Coco, which won the Academy’s Animated Feature prize and added a Best Song Oscar to boot.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes in as the favorite, having swung through awards season and leaving its rivals generally pouting in their cels. The Sony Pictures Animation pic is up for seven awards tonight and will vie for Best Animated Feature against Incredibles 2 (Pixar), Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight Pictures/Indian Paintbrush/American Empirical Pictures), Ralph Breaks the Internet (Walt Disney Animation Studios) and Early Man (Aardman Animations).

Deadline’s Geoff Boucher is in the hall for the show, and Erik Pedersen is manning the editors desk. Here is how we are called the action.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:15 pm

Welcome to Deadline’s liveblog of the 46th Annie Awards. Pardon the minor rain delay, but we are rolling now.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:16 pm

The show starts with the future: The new category, best VR, and best student film. The inaugural VR trophy goes to Crow The Legend. 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:17 pm

WINNER:

Best Student Film
Best Friend
Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU
Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:18 pm

WINNER:

Best Animated Short Subject
Weekends
Past Lives Productions

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:19 pm

Best animated short goes to “Weekends” which may have a lean running time but was hardly a quickie project. It was ten years in the making,,,

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:20 pm

We’re having trouble with the livestream here at the editors desk but will keep trying.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:21 pm

“Weekends” is a 15-minute film by Trevor Jimenez about a boy shuttling between the Toronto homes of his recently divorced parents,,  

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:28 pm

Adam Burke is the posthumous winner this year of the June Foray Award. Brad Bird presented the award. Burke worked on all four of the animated films that Bird has directed. Biurke was working on “Incredibles 2” when he finally informed Bird and Pixar of his advancing illness. “He faced it with grace, humor and aplomb,” Bird said, noting that Burke was one of the animators the director would have to discourage from working too hard.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:30 pm

John Ratzenberger, of Cheers fame, is the only voice actor in every Pixar production. Greeted to the stage like a folk hero, the one-time Boston postal worker delivered the perfect acknowledgment. “Nice to be somewhere where everyone knows my name…” 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:31 pm

Livestream still not working here, so you’re on the spot, Geoff. I’ll chime is when I can. Rain in LA…

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:31 pm

WINNER:

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:32 pm

“Age of Sail” wins for Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production…Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:34 pm

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” gets a surge of applause when its first nomination is called out in the production Production Design In An Animated Feature Production category…


Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:35 pm

Spider-Verse has been cruising through awards season like the masked superhero flying over the big city. It won the Eddie Award last night.

ACE Eddie Awards: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ & ‘The Favourite’ Take Top Film Prizes – Winners List

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:36 pm

John Ratzenberger opens the envelope and reads the name and tells the audience their Spider-Love was spot on. “You guys called it…” The winner is Justin K. Thompson. “This truly was a labor of love,” said Thompson, who began working with Lord & Miller on “Coudy With a Chance of Metballs” 

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:37 pm

“I love cartoons. Do you still call them cartoons? Betty Boop was special to me…” Ratzenberger cracking wise.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:39 pm

Brisk award show! Rarity…

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:45 pm

WINNER: 

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Christopher Willis
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Springtime
Disney Television Animation

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:46 pm

WINNER:

Music in an Animated Feature Production
Michael Giacchino
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
(Oops, missed that one a minute ago)

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:47 pm

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:47 pm

Back to the roots: Christopher Willis wins the music for “Springtime” from Disney’s Mickey Mouse show. “Steamboat Willie” was the origin of animation in Hollywood in many ways. The composer offered a very non-Disney image in his acceptance speech calling the project “a nerd’s wet dream” 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:48 pm

WINNER:

Music in an Animated Feature Production
Michael Giacchino
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:50 pm

I enjoy this awards show in particular every year, so it’s frustrating not to be able to watch it. Still trying to get livestream going.  

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:50 pm

Michael Giacchino: “Okay say it with me, Gee-Un-Keen-Oh” explain how to pronounce his last name. The composer’s first Annie was for “The Incredibles” and Brad Bird and he have become close friends during their fruitful collaborations  

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:51 pm

WINNER:

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Amanda Jolly
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: Freebird
Walt Disney Television Animation

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:53 pm

Amanda Jolly was back on campus at UCLa where she went to school — to get a Bachelor’s degree in English? he transitioned into animation after years…”I’m finally doing the thing I wanted to do since eI found out what this industry was all about…”

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:54 pm

WINNER:

Character Design In An Animated Feature Production
Shiyoon Kim
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20197:55 pm

Spidey is your first double winner of the night.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:55 pm

Yes “Spider-Verse” picks up 2nd trophy of the night. The film has been a powerhouse in awards season to date….

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20197:59 pm

The June Foray Award presented early, by the way, gets its name from the great voice actress who was the voice of Rocky the Flying Raccoon, Cindy Lou Who and Disney’s Cindrella among hundreds of others. She also is credited with hatching the idea of the Annies awards (her husband came up with the name idea) 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:03 pm

Hallelujah. The livestream is up on ASIFA-Hollywood’s Facebook page now.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:05 pm

The open-source animation software called Blender get the Ub Iwerks Award, named after the legendary Disney animator who gave life to so much of the studio’s early classics. Tom Roosendaal was honored with the prize for his work dating back to the 1990s on the tech tool that has become a linchpin of Hollywood animation.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:05 pm

It’s also now live at the Annie’s site:

https://annieawards.org/watch-it-live

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:07 pm

That’s a legit ovation for Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:08 pm

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:08 pm

That misprouncing bit reminded me of an old Cheech and Chong routine: “The Evelyn Woodhead Sped Ridding Course”

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:08 pm

Phil Lord notes that the Annies haven’t always been as dapper as they look tonight. The tux’s and gowns are up a few notches from the show’s dress code a decade ago. “I haven’t seen a Yosemite Sam vest all night…”

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:09 pm

WINNER:

Character Animation in a Video Game
Adrian Miguel, Adrian Garcia
GRIS
Nomada Studio

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:09 pm

Made me think of the inspired gibberish of Monty Python 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:09 pm

And now for something completely different…

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:11 pm

WINNER:

Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:12 pm

That’s a double for Poppins also.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:12 pm

“Mary Poppins Returns” had an interesting challenge in trying to conform to tradition of the original film while also matching the state-of-the-art competition in the field these days. 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:14 pm

WINNER:

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Scott Lewis
Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:16 pm

“Hilda” features a fearless blue-haired girl who roams a wilderness full of elves and giants but treks to a bustling city packed with new friends. Winner Scott Lewis said his voyage from Canada to LA  had similar hallmarks. He called LA a space ship with “alarmingly attractive aliens”

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:16 pm

#alarminglyattractivealiens is likely to trend in 3…2…

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:17 pm

WINNER:

Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production
David Han
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation Animator

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:17 pm

Lord & Mller get to present an award to one of their own team members …

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:18 pm

Spider-Verse now 3-for-3.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:19 pm

Award winners in Hollywood don’t thank their grandparents often enough.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:19 pm

David Han was giddy to receive the award from Lord & Miller (“That’s pretty awesome”)

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:21 pm

Holly Hunter goes to “A Quiet Place” on stage. Presents award with an imitation of her character Ada from “The Piano,” with her own sign language and goose sounds. 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:21 pm

Holly Hunter for the win.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:22 pm

WINNER:

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
David M.V. Jones, Vincent Chou, Clare Yang
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Part 2
DreamWorks Animation Television

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:24 pm

“Trollhunters” is the Netflix franchise from Guillermo del Toro and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Double Dare You Productions…it’s about a  teen who finds a mysterious amulet and a hidden realm inhabited by trolls and other magical beasties. Well worth checking out!

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:24 pm

WINNER:

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:25 pm

The scene featured in the clip they showed from Ralph Breaks the Internet simply leapt off the big screen. Great stuff.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:27 pm

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Incredibles 2” were major movie moments in animation but they’ve taken a backseat to the eye-popping leaps achieved in “Spider-Verse.” Any other year and they would be the ones everyone is talking about… 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:27 pm

WINNER:

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian
Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:29 pm

This win reminds of Big Here 6’s surprise Oscar win a few years ago after losing the marquee Annie Award to How to Train Your Dragon 2 that year.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:30 pm

WINNER:

Editorial In An Animated Feature Production
Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:31 pm

And that’s 4-for-4 for Spider-Teen.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:31 pm

That dreamy music that you keep hearing when “Spider-Verse” wins is “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee. The evocative single is off the film’s soundtrack and it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 19…  

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:32 pm

We’re past the halfway point awards-wise.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:33 pm

Whenever I hear Post Malone’s name, I think it should have been what we called Basketball Hall of Famer Moses Malone.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:33 pm

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:34 pm

Ratzenberger might say “Post Malone” was the status of Sam’s ex-girlfriends on “Cheers”   

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:35 pm

Frank Braxton is getting his Winsor McCay Award 50 years after his death of cancer at 40.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:36 pm

The clips reel certainly connects with former kids of a certain age. What a great, too-brief career.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:36 pm

“Fractured Fairy Tales” and “Peanuts” and “George of the Jungle” …that’s some major flashback magic in Braxton’s esteemed sizzle reel….

 

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:37 pm

Frank Braxton’s daughter notes that cartoons were mandatory viewing in her childhood home and that mornings always started on the sweet side. “We did eat Captain Crunch cereal almost every day…”

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:40 pm

Great speech about how Frank’s colleagues finished his work on the feature A Boy Named Charlie Brown after he became to ill to work anymore. They finished under his name, and the “family got the paycheck”

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:43 pm

The second winner tonight of a McCay award, Ralph Eggleston is a truly beloved figure at Pixar, I’ve heard Pixar star creators singing his praises for years. His humor is memorable as well. “Somewhere between goofy and scathing” the presenter says of his wry sensibilities…

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:43 pm

“I never met anyone who ever met Ralph who doesn’t completely adore him.” That’s high praise for this Winsor McCay winner.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:45 pm

Eggleston was the production designer on four Pixar movies: Incredibles 2, Inside Out, Finding Nemo and my personal favorite Disney film of the past half-century WALL-E.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:46 pm

He also worked in various capacities on Pixar’s Toy Story, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Up and Monsters, Inc.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:47 pm

Andrea Romano is a force of nature working with voice talent. The third and final winner of tonight’s McCay Awards has a worldly and mischievous wit. She has been a major force in the success of the DC Comics animation franchises and direct-to-market movies…Gotham City and Metropolis wouldn’t be on the animation map in such a big way without Romano’s work. 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:49 pm

Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche gave us some Pinky and the Brain in introducing Andrea Romano’s Winsor Award.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:49 pm

Andrea Romano has been working with Warner Bros on their animation pursuits since the Reagan administration…her highlight reel tonight is, no surprise, heavy on the Danny Elfman musical backdrop…

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:50 pm

Ha, hadn’t heard the DuckTales theme song in a while.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:51 pm

Finding her own voice: McCay winner Andrea Romano portrayed herself in episodes of both “Tiny Toons” and “Animaniacs” 

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:52 pm

McCay winner Andrea Romano arrives at the mic with a directors note for the presenters, who flubbed her introduction. “Take two on that last line…”

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:57 pm

Andrea Romano is the first person to mention politics tonight, and that’s all she did — mention the word.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20198:58 pm

The McCay Award is named after Winsor McCay, the brilliant artist and pioneering animator who gave the world the sublime “Little Nemo” and the endearing innovation of “Gertie the Dinosaur.” McCay was born 150 years ago this year and his work remains breathtaking … 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20198:59 pm

Congrats, Winsor McCay honorees — let’s get back to the hardware.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:01 pm

Voice acting is playfully defined from the stage as “the cure to pantomime.” Now THAT is damn funny.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:02 pm

That was the fastest get-to-the-podium moment I think I’ve ever seen.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:03 pm

Will Arnett isn’t around to help accept the “Bojack” award because he’s busy celebrating the premiere of “Lego Movie” sequel — which was right up the street tonight in Westwood…

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:03 pm

WINNER:

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Will Arnett (as BoJack)
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Free Churro
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:04 pm

WINNER:

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Bryan Cranston (as Chief)
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:05 pm

Bryan Cranston and Will Arnett each win but neither are on hand to accept their prize. Cranston’s “Isle of Dogs” trophy was taken backstage because no one in audience was present to um “fetch” it

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:06 pm

WINNER:

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Stephanie Simpson
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:07 pm

Scandinavian folklore in pop culture doesn’t end with Thor and Loki. “Hilda” takes second award of night

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:08 pm

WINNER:

Writing In An Animated Feature Production
Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:09 pm

Who put Lord and Rothman so far from the stage?

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:12 pm

Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee making their first appearance as the new Pixar chiefs, narrator notes.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:12 pm

“Spider-Verse” script by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman wins. Lord was producer on the film and Rothman was one of three directors. Lord said the project began with a phone call from Amy Pascal asking if producers Lord and Chris Miller would make a Spider-Man film. Their answer: “Only if it’s Mile Morales,” a reference to Brian Michael Bendis’ comic book saga about alt-universe version of the wall-crawler. I imagine Pascal’s reply was “Um, who?”   

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:13 pm

WINNER:

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Ask the StoryBots
Episode: How Do Computers Work?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:13 pm

“Teen Titans Go!” didn’t win any awards but the creative team in Royce Hall will certainly go hoe proud knowing that their nominee clip provided the one and only fart joke of the evening.

 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:15 pm

WINNER:

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:16 pm

Netflix’s first-year series Hilda goes 3-for-3 in its categories tonight.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:16 pm

“Spider-Verse” wins big on the night but Netflix had a strong showing as well…”Hilda” will get considerable bounce out of its trophy plunder tonight since its achievements to date are bigger than its name recognition…

   

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:19 pm

It’s kinda hard to believe these are the first two Annie wins for BoJack Horseman.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:20 pm

Not their first rodeo tonight: Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman” wins again. Quirky acceptance speech: “Butterflies in my stomach, bats in my brain and crabs in my pants..”   

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:20 pm

It went 2-for-2 tonight.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:21 pm

Narrator was a bit quick on the draw introducing the next presenters. Instead, it’s time for the In Memoriam segment.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:22 pm

In Memoriam is a scroll of names against a hazy backdrop of Los Angeles. Could have gone with something more…animated? The list includes Stan Lee, Margot Kidder and Len Wein as some of the names from superhero world…

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:22 pm

Here’s hoping Bob Dorough of Schoolhouse Rock fame gets somne future career nod from ASIFA-Hollywood.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:25 pm

WINNER:

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carnaval
Disney Television Animation

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:25 pm

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:26 pm

SpongeBob SquarePants turns 20 this year too. Are you listening, ASIFA-Hollywood?

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:27 pm

Tech team getting a bit punchy here in the wind-down segment of the show. The memoriam scroll started with a balky intro. And then: Blare of theme music interrupts the acceptance speech of Alonso Ramos and if I’m not wrong, wasn’t that the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” theme music that accompanied him to the stage ?

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:28 pm

WE have a Moonlight moment onstage (kinda). The previous category was a tie, and now the winners are:

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carnaval
Disney Television Animation

Kevin Molina-Ortiz
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:28 pm

We’ll get to the feature storyboarding winner in a sec.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:29 pm

Ah there was a tie in last category, hence the TMNT music for a Mickey Mouse winner. “A ‘Moonlight’ moment,”Kevin Molina-Ortiz says finally. “Great way to start 2019”

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:29 pm

WINNER:

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Dean Kelly
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:30 pm

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:32 pm

“Incredibles 2” hit theaters 14 years after the first edition of Pixar’s superhero saga. That first film remains the best version of the Fantastic Four to ever reach the screen and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Fiege’s toughest mission may be finding a way to change that with the next genuine “F.F.” movie  

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:33 pm

WINNER:

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Eddie Trigueros
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Feed the Birds
Disney Television Animation

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:35 pm

That’s three more Annie Awards for Disney Channel’s Disney Mickey Mouse. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think that makes 17 Annies since it premiered in 2013.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:36 pm

WINNER:

Directing In An Animated Feature Production
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:36 pm

“Feed the Birds” is a revered touchstone in Disney offices. The bittersweet Sherman Bros. song from “Mary Poppins” was a personal favorite of Walt Disney and late in the mogul’s life he often had Sherman play it for him on the piano in his office in Burbank.  

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:37 pm

“We’re accepting this award for 800 people, basically.” #perspective

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:37 pm

Poor Rodney Rothman is getting played off for a second time tonight.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:39 pm

Here come the big awards, with Patrick Warburton presenting.

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:40 pm

WINNER:

Best Animated Feature-Independent
Mirai
Studio Chizu

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:40 pm

“Spider-Verse” mission statement was to “fix a pipeline that we broke,” director Bob Persichetti said of the innovative Sony Animation endeavor. How innovative?  Sony has filed for patent protection on more than a half dozen elements of the process and ancillary technologies  

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:50 pm

Phil Lord said the diversity of the night’s winners — including student winners — was a resounding message in his ears throughout the program. “The diversity of the projects and the diversity of characters, too,:” the Spider-Verse producer and co-writer said as the film’s soundtrack hit Sunflower serenaded Royce Hall one again on a dominant night for the Marvel Comics adaptation.

Geoff Boucher February 2, 20199:52 pm

An animated night! Big night for Spider-Man, which is fitting in bittersweet way considering the character’s creators, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, died in the year of the film’s release. 

Erik Pedersen February 2, 20199:53 pm

That’s a wrap for our live blog of the 46th Annie Awards. Good night, all, and thanks for following along.