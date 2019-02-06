EXCLUSIVE: Anne Heche (John Q) and Jason Patric (In The Valley Of Elah) are joining Thomas Jane (Predator) in upcoming action-thriller Hour Of Lead from writer-director Peter Facinelli (Breaking & Entering).

The Exchange is handling sales at the EFM. Currently shooting in the U.S., the film charts the fallout after a ten-year-old girl goes missing from an RV park. The girl’s father (Jane) and mother (Heche) take justice into their own hands, stopping at nothing to track their daughter down. As they fall deeper into the search, a tragic revelation is uncovered, deepening the mystery of the girl’s disappearance.

The project is the sophomore feature from actor turned producer-director Facinelli (Twilight). Jeff Elliott (Imperium) of Brickell & Broadbridge is producing.

“We are thrilled to have Anne and Jason join the project,” said The Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea. “They are both are great actors and will give their characters the emotional depth to help this commercial thriller have breakout potential.”

The Exchange’s 2019 EFM lineup includes Seacole starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthingon, Drew Barrymore’s The Stand-In, AFI Fest Audience Award winner The Biggest Little Farm and sci-fi thriller Warning.

Heche is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman. Patric is repped by Atlas Artists, Agency for the Performing Arts and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, Laviolette, Feldman, Schenkman & Goodman.