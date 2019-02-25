The Oscars went hostless Sunday, but Anne Hathaway predicted the show wouldn’t be nearly as bad as the time she hosted with James Franco in 2011.

“No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse,” the Ocean’s Eight star wrote on Instagram just before the Academy Awards got underway. “Happy Oscars!”

When Hathaway and Franco emceed the ceremony, critics were not kind, describing the show as “cringe-worthy” and a string of other insults.

But the actress’ Instagram followers disagreed. Thousands of people commented on her post, with many of them praising her hosting stint.

“You’re the best!!” one fan commented.

Another person said she did a wonderful job, and blamed Franco for the negative reviews.

“You were great! I remember watching that and feeling bad for you because you clearly wanted to entertain and have a good time but Franco didn’t really carry his weight,” the person wrote.

Hathaway got the last laugh — she won a supporting actress Oscar in 2013 for her performance in Les Misérables.