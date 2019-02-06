Annabelle Wallis will star alongside Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in The Silencing, a thriller that will now be helmed by The Ardennes director Robin Pront. Production will begin in the spring in Canada, and the news comes as XYZ Films and Endeavor Content team on U.S. sales for the project at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The pic, with a Nicholl Fellowship-winning script by Micah Ranum, follows a reformed hunter (Coster-Waldau) who becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago.

Cybill Lui of Anova Pictures is producing, Wilding Pictures’ Matt Code is co-producing, and XYZ Films is executive producing. XYZ is also repping global sales at EFM.

Coster-Waldau boarded the project at Cannes this year, when Taboo helmer Anders Engstom was aboard to direct; we hear a scheduling conflict prompted the helmer change. Pront’s The Ardennes was Belgium’s Foreign Language Oscar entry in 2016.

Wallis was most recently seen in New Line’s comedy Tag opposite Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Ed Helms. The Peaky Blinders and The Tutors actor is next up in Showtime’s eight-episode limited series The Loudest Voice in the Room, playing former Fox News exec Laurie Luhn.

She is repped by UTA, United Agents in the UK and Untitled Management.

Pront is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Ken Lambrechts.