Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp is set for a lead role opposite Bradley Whitford in NBC’s church choir comedy pilot starring and executive produced by Whitford, from Lesley Wake Webster (Speechless), Jason Winer (Single Parents) and his Small Dog Picture Company, and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Webster and directed by Winer, the untitled comedy is about a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door.

Camp will play Ginny, a waitress and divorced mother. Ginny plays the piano for the church and is the de facto director of the choir.

Webster and Whitford executive produce alongside Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century TV, where Small Dog is based, is the studio.

The comedy is expected to incorporate musical numbers, with Adam Anders, who served as executive music producer on 20th TV’s music-driven dramedy Glee, also on board as executive producer.

Camp has a major music-driven franchise under her belt — she starred in all three Pitch Perfect films as Aubrey.

Camp is also known for her co-starring role as Sarah Newlin on HBO’s True Blood. She also starred in critically praised Good Girls Revolt, which aired for one season on Amazon. Her other notable TV credits include a major recurring role on The Good Wife, as well as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Mindy Project.

Camp, who will next be seen in Lakeshore Entertainment’s upcoming The Wedding Year, is repped by UTA, Authentic and Schreck Rose.