EXCLUSIVE: In her first TV role since the end of Bones, Emily Deschanel is set for a major season-long arc on the upcoming fourth season of TNT’s flagship drama series Animal Kingdom.

Deschanel will play the recurring role of Angela. Recently released from prison, Angela is Julia’s (Pope’s deceased twin sister) former best friend, a recovering junkie who arrives at the Cody house trying to snake her way back into the family’s good graces. She’s a survivor, scrappy, manipulative and an addict. Angela’s history as Julia’s drug buddy gives her power as she tries to seduce Pope (Shawn Hatosy), is hated by J (Finn Cole) and under suspicion by Smurf (Ellen Barkin).

Animal Kingdom stars Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra.

Season 3 began with the death of Scott Speedman’s Baz, and the Cody men finding themselves increasingly divided as they fought for control and independence.

Animal Kingdom marks Deschanel’s return to a TV following her 12-season starring turn on Fox’s crime procedural comedy-drama series Bones as Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan. She’s repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment and attorney Adam Kaller.

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells executive produces. Animal Kingdom was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.