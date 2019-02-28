André Previn, the four-time Oscar-winning composer and conductor, died today at his home in New York. He was 89.

His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his manager Linda Petrikova.

Among Previn’s many movie credits, his musical work and scores for Gigi (1958), Porgy & Bess (1959), Irma la Douce (1963) and My Fair Lady (1964) won Oscars.

Previn holds the Oscar record for most music nominations in one year: In 1961, he scored Elmer Gantry and Bells Are Ringing, and also was nominated for the song “Faraway Part of Town” from the film Pepe.

Among his many other awards, Previn was honored with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

MORE TO COME…