Andie MacDowell and Kathleen Turner are set to star in Fox’s untitled hourlong dramedy pilot (fka Let’s Spend the Night Together), inspired by the French series Quadras, from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, Empire director and executive producer Sanaa Hamri, Endemol Shine North America and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Kapinos, the project is described as a structurally inventive dramedy, in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

MacDowell will play Lily, the bitter, fiery supermodel meets ‘80’s video vixen and and the ex-wife of British rock star, Nigel Valentine. Turner will portray Grace, the blunt, tactless, and the judgmental mother of Alex Fletcher.

Because of the anthology nature of the series, the actors are signed in one-year deals, allowing the producers to go after big names like MacDowell and Turner.

Kapinos executive produces with Hamri, who also directs as part of her overall deal with 20th TV. Sharon Levy and Nicolas Coppermann executive produce for Endemol Shine North America. Francois-Xavier Demaison, who starred in the French series, also executive produces. 20th TV and Endemol Shine North America co-produce.

MacDowell, star of the hit 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral, is set to guest star on the Hulu limited series inspired by the British romantic comedy. She also can be seen as Ivy Mittelfart on British-Irish sitcom Cuckoo on Netflix. MacDowell is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

The Kapinos project would mark Turner’s first series regular TV role if the pilot is ordered to series. She’ll next be seen starring in an episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Netflix.