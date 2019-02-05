Broadway’s musical Anastasia will play its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 31, its producers said Tuesday. That will take it past two years of performances on the Main Stem, a total of 808 regular and 34 preview performances.

The musical with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens began performances on Broadway on March 23, 2017 after beginning at the Hartford Stage in Connecticut. Based on the Fox movie, the show set in the twilight of the Russian Empire and the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

The company is led by Christy Altomare, Cody Simpson, John Bolton, Constantine Germanacos, Vicki

Lewis and Penny Fuller. Darko Tresnjak is the director.

The musical already has embarked on a national tour earmarked through March 2020. It is set to hit Los Angeles as part of the 2019-20 Broadway in Hollywood season in October at the Pantages Theatre. International productions also are running in Spain and Germany, with plans underway to play in Holland, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia and Brazil so far.

“Anastasia will forever live in the hearts and minds of musical fans all over the world,” said producer Dan Hinde. “We are eager to continue Anya’s journey across the globe.”

Anastasia is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor, Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold and Hinde, 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Mark Lee & Ed Filipowski, Harriet Newman Leve, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, Sara Beth Zivitz, Michael Stotts, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Jay Alix & Una Jackman/BlumeGreenspan, Carolyn and Marc Seriff/Bruno Wang, and Silva Theatrical Group/Adam Zell in association with Hartford Stage.