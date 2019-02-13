Amazon Studios has signed a new overall deal with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the writing, producing, and directing duo behind the critically-acclaimed Golden Globe and Emmy-winning comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Under the pact, Sherman-Palladino and Palladino will develop Amazon Studios projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The deal was announced Wednesday at TCA.

“Amy and Dan have a remarkable partnership, grounded in their complete trust in each other and evidenced by the magic they create on-screen — especially with revolutionary roles for women and with their trademark brilliant dialogue,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We celebrate the critical success of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and our extended overall deal with them, which will allow our Amazon Prime audience to continue to enjoy their groundbreaking show and future original series from this incredible duo.”

Sherman-Palladino is the creator, executive producer, director, and writer of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Palladino is executive producer, director, and writer. The series won eight Emmy Awards in 2018, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and Sherman-Palladino made Emmys history with wins for both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing. In its first two seasons The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has also earned three Golden Globes, five Critics’ Choice Awards, three SAG Awards, a PGA Award, and a Peabody Award. The series is currently beginning production in pre-production on its third season.

Said Sherman-Palladino: “We did everything we possibly could to scare them off, but nothing worked. So now we happily plant our flag in Amazon world.”

Sherman-Palladino began her career in the entertainment business as a staff writer on Roseanne during the show’s third season, evolving into story editor and supervising producing posts. She went on to create Gilmore Girls which ran for seven seasons on the WB and in 2016 returned as a four-part mini-series on Netflix. She also worked on Fox comedy The Return of Jezebel James and ABC Family dance drama Bunheads.

Palladino also worked on Roseanne, and spent six years on Gilmore Girls, first as a writer, then director, and also as writer, producer, director on the Netflix series. He has also served as a producer, writer and director on Bunheads and The Return of Jezebel James. He was also an executive producer and showrunner of the first two seasons of Family Guy, which received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program in its first season.

“Amazon is now housed at the studio where Amy and I first met,” said Palladino. “How could we consider working anywhere else? Many thanks to Jen Salke and her entire team for this tremendous opportunity.”