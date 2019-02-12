Actress and comedian Amy Schumer is taking the stage for her second Netflix stand-up special, Amy Schumer Growing. The I Feel Pretty star took to Instagram to make the news after teasing it Monday evening. The comedy special will launch globally on the streaming platform March 19.

In Amy Schumer Growing, she gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth. Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedian talks about the joys of womanhood and settling into marital bliss. And it wouldn’t be a Schumer comedy special without some good ol’ fashioned Schumer-brand sex talk.

Since 2015 Schumer has been busy starring in a host of movies. She recently starred in the comedy I Feel Pretty and before that she was in Snatched with Goldie Hawn as well as Trainwreck. She has taken the stage for many stand-up specials including Amy Schumer: The Leather Special which was released on Netflix in 2017. Prior to that, she released Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo in 2015 and her first, Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff in 2012. She was also part of the Women Who Kill special in 2013 with fellow comedians Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin and Nikki Glaser.

