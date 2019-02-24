Amy Schumer is ending her comedy tour early because of ongoing pregnancy complications.

The comedian and actress shared the news with fans Friday on Instagram, saying she is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — a type of severe morning sickness that can lead to vomiting all day, according to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“Due to complications from hyperemesis, I am not cleared to fly for the next couple of weeks,” she wrote in her social media post. “I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The mom-to-be said she and her baby are doing fine and “everything looks good,” but she constantly feels sick.

“I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting,” she said. “I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes.”

The I Feel Pretty star said she had hoped to “push through” and do the shows, but things didn’t go as planned.

Now she’s bummed “because I hate letting people down and I love standup and money!” she said with a bit of sarcasm.

According to Ticketmaster, Schumer had shows scheduled in Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Oakland and Seattle over the next few weeks.

As Deadline previously reported, the Inside Amy Schumer star was hospitalized in November because of pregnancy complications and was forced to postpone a pair of stand-up dates in Texas.