CNN’s Don Lemon-hosted town hall with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in third on Presidents Day to MSNBC and Fox News Channel, both in total viewers and in the news demo.

CNN’s 10-11:15 PM sit-down with the Dem presidential candidate clocked 1.139M viewers. Only 294K of them fell into the 25-54 demo that is the currency of news programming.

Running more than a million viewers ahead of Klobuchar: MSNBC with 2.391M viewers, ahead of FNC (2.390M).

Similar story in the news demo, with MSNBC (441K) and FNC (435K) running a lap ahead of CNN.

During the New Hampshire town hall, Klobuchar said she would sign the U.S. back into the international climate change agreement on Day 1 of her presidency, and believes President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to circumvent Congress in funding his border wall is an abuse of executive power. She declared herself a non-advocate of free four-year college for all. She also denied she had abused her staff, as some former staffers have claimed, acknowledging she is a “tough boss” who has sometimes pushed people too hard but added “the big point for me is I want the country to meet high expectations because we don’t have that going now.”