NBC’s summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent is getting two new judges and a new host for the 2019 edition. NBC said today that Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough will join the judges table and Terry Crews will emcee the competition series’ upcoming 14th season.

Union and Hough are replacing Heidi Klum and Mel B and will join executive producer Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel in judging the acts. Crews, who hosts the midseason spinoff America’s Got Talent: The Champions, takes over the AGT duties from Tyra Banks.

Trae Patton/NBC

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, President of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel.”

Being Mary Jane alum Union stars in and exec produces the Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.’s Finest, which MAy 13 premieres on Spectrum Originals network. Her film credtis include Breaking In, Bring It On, Bad Boys II and Think Like a Man.

Hough is a two-time professional dance champion on Dancing with the Stars and has been a judge for that series. She appeared in last year’s Grease: Live and is set for the upcoming Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

Crews co-stars on NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and has hosted Who Wantsd to Be a Millionaire from 2014-15. His other TV-regular credits include Everybody Hates Chris and Are We There Yet? and arcs on Arrested Development and The Newsroom.

“Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines,” Ahr added. “As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”